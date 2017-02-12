Follow us on

    Updated: 10:24 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 | Posted: 10:01 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

    Adele has technical issue, asks that Grammys George Michael tribute be started over

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele performing a tribute to George Michael onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

    By Kelcie Willis

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES —

    Adele performed a new arrangement of George Michael's song "Fast Love" in tribute to the late singer at Sunday's Grammys, but a glitch with the mic led her to stop her performance and start over, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    The exact error was unclear at first, but after her mishap with audio last year at the awards show, she paused, said an expletive  and asked the band to start over.

    "I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again," Adele said. "Can we please start it again? I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him."

    ">February 13, 2017

    The second time went over without a hitch, and Adele received a warm applause from her peers, who were emotional about her rendition.

    Adele, visibly frustrated, graciously thanked the audience.

