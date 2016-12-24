Follow us on

Posted: 9:13 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

Carrie Fisher's dog: 'I'll be waiting right here mommy'

2016
Ben A. Pruchnie
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 17: Carrie Fisher and dog Gary on stage during Future Directors Panel at the Star Wars Celebration 2016 at ExCel on July 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)

Debbie Reynolds says daughter Carrie Fisher is in stable condition
Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years gallery
Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

While the get well wishes pour in for actress and author Carrie Fisher, who suffered what is reported as a cardiac event while on a flight Friday, her loyal canine companion has a message of his own.

Gary, Fisher’s beloved French bulldog, has his own Twitter account. On Friday night, an image of the dog looking out a window was posted, with the message: “I'll be waiting right here mommy.”

The dog is believed to have been on the plane with Fisher when she fell ill. Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” remains in a Los Angeles hospital in the intensive care unit.

