Posted: 6:57 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

Celebrities show solidarity with Women's March

A-list celebs out in force for anti-Trump women's marches
Actress America Ferrera speak to the crowd during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Scores of celebrities attended marches in Washington and other cities Saturday joining millions of people across the country in a show of solidarity with the movement bringing attention to women’s rights the day following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Madonna, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, Alicia Keys, Emma Watson and Patricia Arquette joined an estimated 500,000 participants at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington.

Cynthia Nixon and Whoopie Goldberg joined a crowd of protesters at Trump Tower in New York.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt posted an image of himself at a march in Los Angeles, where organizers said about 750,000 people attended, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

