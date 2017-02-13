Adele breaks Grammy Award in two

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele, winner of Album of the Year for '25,' speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele, winner of Album of the Year for '25,' speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

British singer Adele made headlines for more than one moment during the Grammys on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old performed twice during the show, once belting out her chart-topping "Hello" and again delivering a rendition of "Fastlove" in a tribute to the late George Michael.

During an acceptance speech for Album of the Year, Adele addressed Beyoncé, claiming that the "Formation" singer should have taken the award.

"I can't possibly accept this award," Adele said during her acceptance speech. "The 'Lemonade' album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought out and beautiful and soul-baring ... We appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light."

Adele was later seen with her award broken into two pieces.

While The Independent called the incident a "happy accident," and many other outlets reported that the artist did not intentionally break the award, others said Adele purposely snapped the gramophone off of its base in an effort to share the award with her idol.

Either way, Adele didn't seem too upset.

According to Cosmopolitan, at one point, Adele asked people on stage if they could help her put the award back together.

The "Someone Like You" singer was pictured later with five intact awards, so it appears that the Recording Academy had a replacement ready at least for photos.

The 5-pound awards are made of a custom metal alloy called grammium at a studio in Ridgway, Colorado.

