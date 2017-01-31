Asia frontman John Wetton dies

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
English musician John Wetton, who rose to fame with bands including King Crimson and fronted the progressive rock supergroup Asia, has died. He was 67.
Asia keyboardist Geoff Downes announced the death Tuesday on Twitter.
">January 31, 2017
Dear All, I am sorry to be the bearer of the very sad news that my dearest friend, bandmate and co-writer, John Wetton has passed away.— Geoffrey Downes (@asiageoff)January 31, 2017
Dear All, I am sorry to be the bearer of the very sad news that my dearest friend, bandmate and co-writer, John Wetton has passed away.— Geoffrey Downes (@asiageoff)
Wetton died in his sleep of cancer, according to Downes and band representatives.
In a statement released on Facebook, Downes described Wetton as his "dearest friend, brother, bandmate and long term musical collaborator." The pair met in early 1981 and immediately clicked over their similar upbringings in rural England.
Wetten was born on June 12, 1949 in Derbyshire, England and spent his childhood in Bournemouth. He joined and formed multiple bands over his career, including Mogul Thrash, Uriah Heep and Wishbone Ash.
"His bass playing was revolutionary," Downes said. "His voice was from the gods. His compositions - out of this world. His sense of melody and harmony - unreal. He was literally a 'special one.'"
Downes described Wetton as a darkly funny, fiercely loyal man who was dedicated to his music and had a tendency to polarize.
"There were some who couldn't read his brilliant mind and complex personality," Downes said. "Some found him charming, others infuriating. But however you found John, there was no denying his rare talent as a musician and songwriter was second to none."
In a statement after Wetton's death, Asia drummer Carl Palmer lamented the loss of "yet another musical giant."
"John was a gentle person who created some of the most lasting melodies and lyrics in modern popular music," he said. "His ability to triumph over alcohol abuse made him an inspiration to many who have also fought that battle. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, his valiant struggle against cancer was a further inspiration."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}