Beyonce, Jay Z expecting twins

Blue Ivy is going to be a sister.

Beyonce announced in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

"We have been blessed two times over," the singer wrote with a photo of herself cradling her growing belly. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

Beyonce and Jay Z have one daughter, Blue Ivy, who was born in January 2012. In the months before the birth, Beyonce had a miscarriage. She called it "the saddest thing I've ever been through" in the 2013 documentary "Beyonce: Life is But a Dream."

Beyonce and Jay Z got married in 2008.