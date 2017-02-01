Follow us on

Posted: 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Beyonce, Jay Z expecting twins

Beyonce, Jay Z photo
Jason Miller
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 16: Beyonce and Jay Z attend Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 16, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Blue Ivy is going to be a sister.

Beyonce announced in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

"We have been blessed two times over," the singer wrote with a photo of herself cradling her growing belly. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

Beyonce and Jay Z have one daughter, Blue Ivy, who was born in January 2012. In the months before the birth, Beyonce had a miscarriage. She called it "the saddest thing I've ever been through" in the 2013 documentary "Beyonce: Life is But a Dream."

Beyonce and Jay Z got married in 2008.

