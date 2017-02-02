Lady Gaga ups anticipation of Super Bowl on social media

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Days before Super Bowl LI is takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Lady Gaga has repeatedly teased fans and given them a glimpse of what to expect of her performance during the halftime show.
Wednesday, Gaga posted a photo praising the city of Houston.
"Houston, you are beautiful," she wrote on Instagram.
A bumblebee emoji led some fans to speculate whether Beyonce will appear during Sunday's festivities.
Beyonce, a Houston native, performed during the halftime show during Super Bowl 50. The singer, whose fanbase calls themselves the "Bey Hive," is often associated with the bumblebee emoji. She announced that she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z on Wednesday, less than two hours before Gaga's post.
