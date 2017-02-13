Matt Damon knew about Clooney twins for months

Actor George Clooney (R) and his lawyer wife Amal Clooney attended the Leaders Summit for Refugees during the United Nations 71st session of the General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly in Sept., 2016 in New York, New York.

Actor Matt Damon has known about George and Amal Clooney’s baby news for months.

Damon confirmed that the celebrity power couple were having twins last week during an interview about his new movie “The Great Wall” with “Entertainment Tonight Canada,” but it seems he’s known about the news since last year.

“We were working together last fall and he came up to me on set and took me aside and told me, and I was so happy for him,” Damon, the father of four daughters, said on the "Today" show.

Damon and Clooney are longtime friends and fellow stars of the “Ocean’s” film series.

“They’re going to be fantastic,” Damon said on “Today” of Clooney, 55, and Amal, 39 becoming new parents.

The Clooneys were married in 2014 in a ceremony in Venice, Italy.