Ryan Lochte, fiancee announce baby's sex, wedding plans

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 30: Olympian Ryan Lochte swims in the pool at the 'O' theater as he and dancer Cheryl Burke rehearse for their 'Dancing with the Stars' performance with the cast of 'O by Cirque du Soleil' at the Bellagio on September 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ryan Lochte and fiancee Kayla Rae Reid will welcome a baby boy later this year.

The couple, who are expecting their family's new addition in June, announced the baby's sex in an interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday.

"It's a boy," Lochte, 32, told the magazine. "(Reid) is doing amazing. She just finished her first trimester and everything. Now, she's starting to get her energy back."

So far, the pair hasn't settled on a name.

"We want something unique," Lochte told Us Weekly. "We still have time."

According to Lochte, the two plan to tie the knot after the baby is born.

"We want to focus on the baby first and then definitely get into the whole wedding and everything," he said.

The Olmpic swimmer said he plans to be very hands-on in the event's planning process.

"I want to be a part of, like, every decision," he told Us Weekly. "I want to help pick up the cake, well ... because I want to eat it all. But (I want to) help pick out the flowers and everything."

Lochte proposed to the 25-year-old former Playboy model in October. The two have been dating since last January.