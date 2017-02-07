Follow us on

    Posted: 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

    Supermodel Christie Brinkley makes waves, poses with daughters in SI at 63

    Christie Brinkley
    Mike Coppola/Getty Images
    Supermodel Christie Brinkley and her two daughters are featured in the Feb. 15 issue of Sports Illustrated.

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Supermodel Christie Brinkley is making waves at the age of 63, posing with her two daughters at the beach and in the water in the upcoming issue of Sports Illustrated.

    Between 1975 and 2004, Brinkley appeared in the magazine eight times, including a record-breaking three consecutive swimsuit covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

    Now she’s make history again, bringing her daughters Alexa Ray, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, along for the shoot, a first for SI.

    Yes! I am excited to announce that I  am back in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters...

    Posted by Christie Brinkley on Monday, February 6, 2017

    Brinkley said the shoot with her daughters was a “dream come true.”

    “This is a real full circle moment for me,” Brinkley told SI.

    “So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment.” 

