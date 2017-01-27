By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Disneyland reveals secret menu items

The main features of Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, are the teacup rides and roller coasters, but what's a day of rides without some good eats?

KABC reported that Disneyland has released the names of a number of its secret menu items from eateries across the park.

Officials told KABC the secret items on the confirmed list are made from ingredients that are already at the resort, but are served in new way.

Resort officials would not provide descriptions of what's in each item.

Here are the secret items and where they can be found in the park, according to KABC: