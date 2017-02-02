Ellen DeGeneres surprises heroic first responder on show

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:07 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Posted: 6:07 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
LOS ANGELES —
Comedian and daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has so much respect for first responders.
Heart-stopping video captured the entire ordeal. Officer Tim Schwering was called to help Kimberly Novak, who was trapped inside her car in Spokane, Washington.
The scary moment happened when Novak hit a patch of snow and ice and her car shut completely off. She was returning from a trip to the store for some ice cream.
Schwering used his baton to smash a glass window of the car, which was engulfed in flames, allowing Novak to escape.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
Schwering and Novak came to share their story on "Ellen."
"This guy is so genuine and so compassionate that he showed up to my house the next morning with half a gallon of ice cream and a bottle of wine," Novak said of Schwering.
To thank him for his heroic rescue, DeGeneres gave him a special surprise.
Watch a video of the interview below:
Kim is lucky to be alive. She and her rescuer are here today. I couldn’t believe their story when I heard it.Posted by Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, February 1, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}