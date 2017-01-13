'The Exorcist' author William Peter Blatty dies at 89

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Author William Peter Blatty, who wrote the best-selling horror novel, "The Exorcist," has died at the age of 89.
Blatty died Thursday, according to William Friedkin, who directed the film adaptation of "The Exorcist."
Blatty won an Academy Award for his screenplay adaptation of "The Exorcist," which is about a young girl who becomes possessed by a demon.
