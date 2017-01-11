The Fiennes segment illustrates a story that was written in Vanity Fair, where Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando drove from New York to Ohio trying to get home after the 9/11 attacks, E! News reported.
Stockard Channing plays Taylor and Bryan Cox is Brando.
The film is being released by Sky Arts, a U.K. channel that is geared to the arts.
