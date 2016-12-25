Singer George Michael dead at 53

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 | Posted: 6:14 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Former Wham! singer George Michael is dead at 53, his publicist told the BBC Sunday.
He is said to have "passed away peacefully at home," the BBC reports.
"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," according to a statement to the BBC. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."
According to CNN, the UK-based Press Association quoted Michael's manager, Michael Lippman, as saying that the singer "is believed to have died from heart failure."
Michael rose to prominence with the group in the 1980s and had continued success as a solo performer. He sold more than 100 million albums globally and earned numerous Grammy and American Music Awards.
Police said the circumstances were not suspicious.
Michael was born Georgios Panayiotou in London and formed the boy band Wham! with high school friend Andrew Ridgeley in the early 1980s. The duo took off fueled with help from MTV and hits including "Freedom," "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," and "Young Guns (Go For It)."
Michael left the group for a solo career, releasing the album "Faith" in 1987. Raunchy and provocative, it sold 20 million copies.
Michael also experienced controversy outside of the recording studio. He was arrested for lewd conduct at a public bathroom in Los Angeles in 1998. He overcame the incident, writing the song "Outside" and making light about it.
It was at this time the singer also revealed he was homosexual. He had a long-term relationship with Kenny Goss, but announced onstage in August 2011 that the two had broken up.
Michael was active in a number of charities and helped raise money to combat AIDS, help needy children and support gay rights.
In a tweet Sunday night, Ridgeley said he was "heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog."
Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6— Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
