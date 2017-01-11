Hollywood Foreign Press supports Streep's Golden Globes speech

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
Despite criticism from President-elect Donald Trump, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and a number of right-leaning blogs, Meryl Streep has the support of a major entertainment entity for her Golden Globes speech.
The Los Angeles Times reported that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association sent a letter to the Oscar-winning actress, saying it stands by her speech.
Streep talked about the importance of art in the form of film from artists from all over the world and the importance of the press to hold those in power accountable. She also criticized Trump for mocking a reporter with a disability.
The Los Angeles Times reported that HFPA is made up of 90 international journalists.
A portion of the letter, signed by HFPA president Lorenzo Soria, can be read below:
We stand proudly behind our choice, and we applaud your 40 years of captivating work. You’re a class act, in and out of character.
As an organization of journalists, the HFPA stands by your defense of free expression and we reject any calls for censorship.
We thank you for your unwavering support for the arts.
The full letter can be read at the Los Angeles Times.
