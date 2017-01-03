Janet Jackson welcomes first child

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Janet Jackson and her husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, have welcomed their first child.
“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” Jackson's rep said in a statement to People. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."
Jackson, 50, and Al Mana, 42, were married in 2012.
The singer put a hold on her Unbreakable World Tour so she and her husband could focus on "planning our family," she said in a video announcement in April 2016.
Jackson officially announced her pregnancy in a People photoshoot in October.
