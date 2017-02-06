Kanye West (right) appeared to delete tweets referencing President Donald Trump (right). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Kanye West may not be so fond of President Donald Trump any more.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the rapper has deleted five tweets that referenced the president from his Twitter page.

The five tweets were originally posted by West after he met with then-President-elect Trump at Trump Tower in New York.

On Nov. 17, West told a crowd at a San Jose, California, stop on his Saint Pablo Tour that although he didn't vote on Election Day, he would have voted for Trump. His comment was met with boos by the crowd.

On Nov. 21, West was hospitalized for a reported mental breakdown. He made his first public appearance after being released from the hospital several days later.

West's first public appearance since then was Dec. 12, when he posed for photos with Trump outside of Trump Tower, but he would not speak to reporters about his meeting with Trump, only saying he just wanted to take some pictures.

CNN reported that the meeting led to criticism of West from fans and celebrity friends.

The next day, West tweeted about the meeting.

"I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues," West tweeted December 13, according to the Associated Press. "These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago."

"I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change," he said, adding another tweet with "#2024," perhaps in a nod to a presidential run.

The next day, West tweeted a photo of Time Magazine's "Person of the Year" issue with Trump on the cover, signed by Trump with a message to West.

"To Kanye You are a great friend," Trump wrote.

All those tweets have been deleted.

TMZ reported that West's removal of tweets was because of Trump's controversial immigration executive order preventing immigration form seven majority-Muslim countries to the U.S.

That report may have some credibility, as CNN reported that Wests' Good Music label released "Propaganda," a song by rapper King Myers that West produced. The song calls for Trump's impeachment.

"Every Muslim in the whole world y'all could stand next to me," Myers says in the song. "Let's get together in peace ain't gotta start a riot."

The last lines of the song reference West's 2010 single, "Power."

"Stand up! Time to impeach the President / The clock tickin' homie just count the hours / Don't know why they gave him all that power."

TMZ reported that deleting the tweets was West's own decision.