    Updated: 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

    Kylie Jenner loses name trademark battle with Kylie Minogue

    Kylie Jenner Kylie Minogue composite
    Kylie Jenner (left) lost a traemark case against Kylie Minogue (right) for the term "Kylie." (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

    By Kelcie Willis

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Kylie Jenner has lost a claim with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in which she sought to own her name for her cosmetics and fashion line.

    Global News reported that Jenner applied for the patent in April 2014 and wanted to have protection for the name for entertainment and advertising services.

    People reported that KDB, an Australian-based business representing Australian singer Kylie Minogue, filed against Jenner's application in February of last year.

    The New York Post gossip section Page Six obtained Minogue's notice of opposition in which KDB claimed that if Jenner's application was approved, audiences would be confused.

    The notice filed by KDB referred to Minogue as a "corporate entity affiliated with internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian, and breast cancer activist Kylie Minogue, known worldwide simply as 'Kylie.'"

    "Ms. Jenner is a secondary reality television personality who appeared on the television series 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' as a supporting character to Ms. Jenner’s half sisters, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian," the notice stated. 

    The document said that Minogue owns trademarks for "Kylie" across entertainment, including in "Kylie Minogue Darling" perfume,  "Lucky – the Kylie Minogue musical" and "Kylie Minogue."

