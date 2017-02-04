Follow us on

Posted: 1:57 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show to feature lit-up drones

View Larger
Lady Gaga photo
Frazer Harrison
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Lady Gaga speaks onstage at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Press Conference on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOUSTON —

Fans can count on Lady Gaga to add her own unique touch to the Super Bowl halftime show. 

Hundreds of illuminated drones will be featured during Lady Gaga's performance, according to a CNN report. While Lady Gaga remained coy when pushed for details on her halftime performance during a news conference, the use of drones required Federal Aviation Administration clearance. 

The FAA has declared the airspace around NRG Stadium a "no-drone zone" on Super Bowl Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight, according to an FAA news release.

A drone was spotted this week during the Falcons practice at Rice University.

Lady Gaga's drone-filled performance will be the first time drones have been used during a halftime show, according to CNN.

