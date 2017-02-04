Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show to feature lit-up drones

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:57 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
Fans can count on Lady Gaga to add her own unique touch to the Super Bowl halftime show.
Hundreds of illuminated drones will be featured during Lady Gaga's performance, according to a CNN report. While Lady Gaga remained coy when pushed for details on her halftime performance during a news conference, the use of drones required Federal Aviation Administration clearance.
>>Complete Super Bowl LI content
AJC Super Bowl coverage | WSBTV.com Super Bowl coverage | Fox25Boston.com Super Bowl coverage | Statesman Super Bowl coverage
The FAA has declared the airspace around NRG Stadium a "no-drone zone" on Super Bowl Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight, according to an FAA news release.
A drone was spotted this week during the Falcons practice at Rice University.
Lady Gaga's drone-filled performance will be the first time drones have been used during a halftime show, according to CNN.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}