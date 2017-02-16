Lance Bass says NSYNC is reuniting, re-releasing album on vinyl

N'Sync at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in 2013. Member Lance Bass says the band may be reuniting. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NSYNC might be reuniting soon, according to member Lance Bass.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Bass, who is currently competing on the reality show "My Kitchen Rules," said the band is getting together again to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their Christmas album, "Home for Christmas," which was released in 1998.

"We're doing something. I don't know if I can announce it yet," Bass said. "We're coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it's coming up on the 20 years of that ('Home for Christmas') album," he said. "And then we're going to be getting our star on the (Hollywood) Walk of Fame this year at some point."

As for Justin Timberlake, arguably the most prominent member of the group, leaving the band was about the music.

"It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it," he told The Hollywood Reporter in the magazine's Feb. 17 issue. "I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart."

Bass, who told ET he and his former band mates "talk daily," will also be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year.

The timing of the ceremony, however, will depend on everyone's schedules.

"We'll all be there!" Bass said. "We just have to decide on a date. We're terrible at planning things."

The band previously formally reunited at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards as Timerlake was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.