Luke Bryan to perform national anthem at Super Bowl

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:36 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017
By Hunter Kelly
Luke Bryan just landed what may be the biggest gig of his life.
He’s set to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. This marks the first time Luke has performed at the big game and he’s understandably beside himself with excitement.
Luke told People there was never a doubt he would take on this gig. When the NFL made the big request, Luke said, “Hell yes, I’ll do it!”
Lukesaid "The Star-Spangled Banner" is very “challenging” and “nerve-wracking” to perform, but he’s up for the challenge.
“I moved to Nashville to follow my dreams and singing the national anthem on that stage doesn’t get any bigger,” he said.
Singing the anthem is also a way for Luke to put his American pride on full display.
“I never served in the military — that’s something I wish I had had the opportunity to do, but I feel like this is my way of honoring my country. It’s a little chance to serve.”
Super Bowl LI will air Feb. 5, on Fox. Luke joins an illustrious list of country singers who have performed at the Super Bowl in years past, including Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, The Judds, Faith Hill, the Dixie Chicks and Charlie Pride.
Thank you @nfl for this opportunity of a lifetime. See y’all in Houston. #SB51
A video posted by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on
