Watch President Obama's final news conference, scheduled to begin 2:15 ET.

    Posted: 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

    Madame Tussauds in London unveils Trump wax figure

    Madame Tussauds London Trump wax figure
    AP Photo/Frank Augstein
    The wax figure of US President-elect Donald Trump debuted at Madame Tussauds in London Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, days ahead of the American's Presidential Inauguration in Washington. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

    By Joy Johnston

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LONDON —

    President-elect Donald Trump's wax figure was officially unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London on Wednesday.

    Madame Tussauds said it took 20 artists and six months to create Trump's wax figure, which includes Trump's signature comb-over and stern expression. The life-size wax figure is featured in a replica of the Oval Office.

    ">January 18, 2017

    Other Madame Tussauds locations also have Trump wax figures on display, including Washington, D.C., Orlando and New York, according to The Telegraph.

