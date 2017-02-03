NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Mariah Carey attends the 2016 VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night at Kings Theatre on December 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey is sending her ex-fiance James Packer a strong message in her latest music video.

In her new music video for the song "I Don’t," featuring rapper YG, the singer tosses a wedding dress into a fire pit.

Carey would have worn one on her and Packer's special day had they not called it quits in October.

Carey then struts around in a skin-tight red gown, shaking off the man who kept playing games like he knew she was there to stay. In true Mariah fashion, Carey is seen vamping for the camera in lingerie throughout the video, lying in the back of a white Rolls-Royce convertible in some scenes and a black one in others.

"Cause when you love someone / You just don’t treat them bad," Carey sings in the Donell Jones-sampled chorus. "You messed up all we had /Probably think I’m coming back, but I don’t."

At one point, Carey makes an obscene gesture to the camera, perhaps in response to an ex.

The song is rumored to have been written in response to her breakup with Packer -- "I don’t" being a twist on "I do" -- and her dress-burning all but confirmed the theory.

