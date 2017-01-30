Follow us on

News 104.5 WOKV
Updated: 8:49 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 | Posted: 8:49 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore cause of death revealed

Mary Tyler Moore
A death certificate obtained by celebrity gossip site TMZ has revealed actress Mary Tyler Moore's cause of death. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The cause of death for actress Mary Tyler Moore has been revealed, according to a report from celebrity gossip site TMZ.

A death certificate obtained by TMZ showed Moore died in Greenwich, Connecticut, where she made her home for years, at Greenwich Hospital.

People reported that Moore was initially hospitalized because she had pneumonia, due to diabetes complications.

Related: Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80

She died Jan. 25. The Connecticut Post reported she was laid to rest in a private ceremony Sunday. Her gravesite was made 

According to the certificate, Moore died of aspiration pneumonia, which is a lung infection, hypoxia, in which body tissues are not getting enough oxygen, and diabetes mellitus. Those conditions led her to die of cardiopulmonary arrest.

Moore had been battling Type 1 diabetes since she was 33 years old. The  actress died at 80 years old.

