Meryl Streep (left) accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. UFC President Dana White (right) speaks the Launch Of The Reebok UFC Fight Kit at Skylight Modern on June 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, Brad Barket/Getty Images for Reebok)

By Marcus Hartman

Dayton Daily News

If you thought Dana White would take kindly to mixed martial arts’ being derided by Meryl Streep, well, you must not know much about the president president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In a widely lauded speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, Streep said, "So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."

A day later, White told TMZ Sports fighters in the UFC are "the elite of the elite," adding, "saying something stupid like that is like saying she’s not a very talented actress, which she is. She’s a very talented actress."

He declined to say if he felt Streep mentioned MMA in part because White spoke in support of Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention last summer but admitted, "The last thing I expect is an uppity, 80-year-old lady to be in our demographic of mixed martial arts."

Streep is actually 67.

White maintains that Streep is ignorant about MMA. "She's uneducated about the sport and it was a completely uneducated comment."