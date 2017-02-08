'Star Wars' spoof in works by 'Scary Movie' team

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The brains behind the "Scary Movie" franchise has it's targets set on a galaxy far, far away.
Jason Friedberg and Aaron Setzer have announced their latest film parody: "Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens the Last Jedi Who Went Rogue."
The Hollywood Reporter announced that, while the film is still in the planning stages, it will begin shooting this fall.
Friedberg and Seltzer wrote "Scary Movie," as well as wrote and directed "Disaster Movie," "Vampires Suck" and "Best Night Ever."
"Star Worlds" is a second project under a deal between Covert Media and Broken Road Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The first project is "Resurface," which is being billed as an underwater action thriller.
