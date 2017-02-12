Follow us on

    Posted: 1:39 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

    Legendary jazz musician Al Jarreau died Sunday at 76

    Jazz band
    Mary Turner/Getty Images
    Grammy Award-winning musician Al Jarreau died Sunday morning at a Los Angeles-area hospital, according to his web site.

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Fans are mourning the death of legendary jazz musician and Grammy Award-winning artist Al Jarreau.

    Jarreau, 76, passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles, according to a statement on his website.

    “He will be missed,” the statement said.

    “His 2nd priority in life was music. There was no 3rd. His 1st priority, far ahead of the other, was healing or comforting anyone in need.”

    Jarreau is known for songs like “We’re all in This Love Together” and “Boogie Down.”

