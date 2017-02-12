List: Grammy Award winners

Follow us on

    Posted: 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES —

    Here is the list of winners from Sunday's 59th Grammy Awards:

    Song of the Year: "Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters 

    Best Rap Album: "Coloring Book" by Chance the Rapper

    Best Urban Contemporary Album: "Lemonade" by Beyonce.

    Best Country Solo Performance: "My Church" by Maren Morris

    Best Rock Song: "Blackstar" by David Bowie, songwriter 

    Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots

    Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper

    Best Pop Solo Performance: “Hello,” by Adele 

    Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin”

    Best Pop Vocal Album: “25” by Adele

    Best Dance Recording: “Don’t Let Me Down” by The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

    Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: “Culcha Vulcha” by Snarky Puppy

    Best Rock Performance: “Blackstar” by David Bowie

    Best Metal Performance: “Dystopia” by Megadeth

    Best Rock Album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty” by Cage the Elephant

    Best Alternative Music Album: “Blackstar” by David Bowie

    Best R&B Performance: “Cranes in the Sky” by Solange

    Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Angel” by Lalah Hathaway

    Best R&B Song: “Lake by the Ocean” by Hod David & Musze

    Best R&B Album: “Lalah Hathaway Live” by Lalah Hathaway

    Best Rap Performance: “No Problem” by Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

    Best Rap/Sung Performance: “Hotline Bling” by Drake

    Best Rap Song: “Hotline Bling” by Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

    Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “Jolene” by Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

    Best Country Song: “Humble and Kind” by Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

    Best Country Album: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” by Sturgill Simpson

    Best New Age Album: “White Sun II” by White Sun

    Best Improvised Jazz Solo: “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” by John Schofield

    Best Jazz Vocal Album: “Take Me to the Alley” by Gregory Porter

    Best Jazz Instrumental Album: “Country for Old Men” by John Scofield

    Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: “Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom” by Ted Nash Big Band

    Best Latin Jazz Album: “Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac” by Chuco Valdes

    Best Gospel Performance/Song: “God Provides” by Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

    Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “Thy Will” by Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters

    Best Gospel Album: “Losing My Religion” by Kirk Franklin

    Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: “Love Remains” by Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

    Best Roots Gospel Album: “Hymns” by Joey+Rory

    Best Latin Pop Album: “Un Besito Mas” by Jesse & Joey

    Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: “iLevitable” by ile

    Best Regional Mexican Music Album: “Un Azteca en el Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)” by Vicente Fernandez

    Best Tropical Latin Album: “Donde Están?” by Jose Lugo & Guasabara Combo

    Best American Roots Performance: “House of Mercy” by Sarah Jarosz

    Best American Roots Song: “Kid Sister” by Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)

    Best Americana Album: “This is Where I Live” by William Bell

    Best Bluegrass Album: “Coming Home” by O’Connor Band with Mark O’Connor

    Best Traditional Blues Album: “Porcupine Meat” by Bobby Rush

    Best Contemporary Blues Album: “The Last Days of Oakland” by Fantastic Negrito

    Best Folk Album: “Undercurrent” by Sarah Jarosz

    Best Regional Roots Music Album: “E Walea” by Kalani Pe’a

    Best Reggae Album: “Ziggy Marley” by Ziggy Marley

    Best World Music Album: “Sing Me Home” by Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

    Best Children’s Album: “Infinity Plus One” by Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

    Best Spoken Word Album: “In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox” by Carol Burnett

    Best Comedy Album: “Talking Over Clapping” by Patton Oswalt

    Best Musical Theater Album: “The Color Purple” by Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson

    Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Miles Ahead” by Miles Davis & Various Artists

    Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” by John Williams, composer

    Best Song Written for Visual Media: “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters

    Best Instrumental Composition: “Spoken at Midnight” by Ted Nash, composer

    Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: “You and I” by Jacob Collier, arranger

    Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals: “Flintstones” by Jacob Collier, arranger

    Best Recording Package: “Blackstar” by Jonathan Barnbrook, art director

    Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: “Edith Piaf 1915-2015” by Gérard Lo Monaco, art director

    Best Album Notes: “Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along” by Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers

    Best Historical Album: “The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition)” by Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen

    Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: “Blackstar” by David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony
    Visconti, engineers

    Producer of the Year: Greg Kurstin

    Best Remixed Recording: “Tearing Me Up” (Rac Remix) by André Allen Anjos, Remixer (Bob Moses)

    Best Surround Sound Album: “Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement”

    Best Engineered Album, Classical: “Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles” by Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers

    Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

    Best Orchestral Performance: “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow” – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9

    Best Opera Recording: “Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles”

    Best Choral Performance: “Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Vol. 1” 

    Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: “Steve Reich” by Third Coast Percussion

    Best Classical Instrumental Solo: "Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway"

    Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: “Schumann & Berg” and “Shakespeare Songs” (tie)

    Best Classical Compendium: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway”; “American Gothic”; “Once Upon A Castle”

    Best Contemporary Classical Composition: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway” by Michael Daugherty

    Best Music Video: “Formation,” Beyonce

    Best Music Film: “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week The Touring Years”

