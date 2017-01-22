Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Madonna banned from Texas radio station for Women's March comments

Madonna defends her anti-Trump speech at women's march
Madonna performs on stage during the Women's March rally, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington. Madonna, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, Alicia Keys, Katy Perry, Emma Watson, Amy Schumer, Jake Gyllenhaal and feminist leader Gloria Steinem were just some of those Hollywood A-list celebrities in attendance at the march in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TEXARKANA —

Fans of Madonna in one Texas town will have to turn the dial if they want to hear the pop icon’s songs on the radio.

HITS 105 in Texarkana has issued a ban on all Madonna songs for the indefinite future, in response to the singer’s controversial comments at the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday. Radio station management said in a media release that the issue to ban Madonna from its airwaves was not a matter of politics but patriotism. “It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments,” station management said in their statement.

>> Read more trending stories 

MEDIA RELEASE


January 24th 2017
TEXARKANA RADIO STATION BANS MADONNA
Texarkana’s Classic Hits station – HITS 105 is...Posted by HITS 105fm on Tuesday, January 24, 2017

>>Photos: Women's marches from around the world

Madonna received criticism for her profanity-filled speech at the march, in which she said, “Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair.” Madonna went on to clarify and defend her remarks, according to The Associated Press, saying that she doesn't promote violence, and people should listen to her speech "in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context."

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 