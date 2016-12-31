By Kimberly Richardson

WSBTV.com

"Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore whipped out a gun on what appeared to be two men and one woman after she spotted them trespassing at her home, according to her Instagram page.

All this was captured on her security cameras on Friday.

“I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself,” she wrote on Instagram. “I don’t care if I’m on TV. What if 3 strangers banged on your front door… two of them are grown men wearing dark clothing knowing they could only get to you by jumping fences or trespassing onto properties and mine?”

She wants the strangers identified, and provides an email and a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to them: mooremanor2016@gmail.com.

Moore wrote on Instagram that the strangers were driving a white car, and the female was recording on her phone.

“It is never OK to violate anyone this way,” Moore wrote. “It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted.”

Moore has lived in her Sandy Springs home for several months after purchasing the foreclosed home in 2015 and renovating it.