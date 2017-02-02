Report: Beyonce performing at 2017 Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer Beyonce attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, is reportedly performing at the 2017 Grammys. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Beyonce may be expecting twins, but she'll be performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"The 35-year-old singer was spotted on Thursday rehearsing at a secret location in Los Angeles, California, with a glam squad, camera crew and her team of dancers all in tow," ET reported.

The news comes a day after Beyonce announced she and her husband, rapper Jay Z, were expecting two more children. The two are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyonce and her reps have remained mum on the topic, which is not unusual, considering the suspense the singer likes to build ahead of major performances. Beyonce is also scheduled to perform at the Coachella Music Festival in April.