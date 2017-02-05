Singers of the cast of Hamilton, Phillipa Soo, right, Rene Elise Goldsberry, center, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, sing "America the Beautiful" before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Betsi Fores

Stars from the popular Tony award winning musical "Hamilton" sang "America the Beautiful" ahead of the Super Bowl Sunday night.

The singers, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, comprise the musical’s "Schuyler sisters," daughters of Revolutionary War Gen. Philip Schuyler. All have since left their roles in the show.



When performing the patriotic song, the women decided to made an inclusive addendum to the lyrics.

"And crown thy good with brotherhood," they sang, adding, "and sisterhood," closing the song with, "from sea to shining sea!"



Other performers included Luke Bryan, who sang. the National Anthem.

Lady Gaga is doing the half time performance.

Super Bowl LI is being held in Houston, Texas, with the Atlanta Falcons playing the New England Patriots.