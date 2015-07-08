The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Lady Gaga took the field a few hours before the Super Bowl LI kickoff and had a little fun with the photographers who were getting in position.
Wearing a black top, skirt and stilettos, Gaga took a few spins around the field, tossed a football and posed for some photos. She wouldn’t give up any secrets about what her halftime show will entail, or how many costume changes the 13-minute performance will involve, but indicated it’ll be energetic and full of surprises.
After completing her pregame warmup, Gaga joked around with a photographer, who happily gave her a lift.
