Updated: 6:16 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 | Posted: 5:08 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Super Bowl 2017: Lady Gaga gets 'carried away' ahead of her halftime show

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

HOUSTON —

Lady Gaga took the field a few hours before the Super Bowl LI kickoff and had a little fun with the photographers who were getting in position.

Wearing a black top, skirt and stilettos, Gaga took a few spins around the field, tossed a football and posed for some photos. She wouldn’t give up any secrets about what her halftime show will entail, or how many costume changes the 13-minute performance will involve, but indicated it’ll be energetic and full of surprises.

After completing her pregame warmup, Gaga joked around with a photographer, who happily gave her a lift.

