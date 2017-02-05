Super Bowl 2017: Lady Gaga says she's performing solo

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Lady Gaga speaks onstage at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Press Conference on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Despite chatter that Lady Gaga may have had special guests in store her Super Bowl halftime performance, the singer herself said it's not true.

In a message to fans before kickoff, Gaga made it clear she was doing the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI halftime show alone, instead choosing to focus on her fans, who are called Little Monsters.

"I want to say thank you to my fans for cheering me on all these years. There will not be any guest performers tonight, I'm doing these 13 minutes solo," she wrote on Instagram. "I dedicate every second to the love, diversity, compassion, and wild spirit of our fan base. To that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance. This is for you."

Speculation emerged that Beyonce may have been a guest during Gaga's performance after Gaga shared an image on her Instagram page Wednesday with the caption, "Houston, you are beautiful," along with a bumblebee emoji.

Houston is Beyonce's hometown, and fans and admirers often refer to her as Queen Bey.

Gaga also wrote that the performance is for those who may not be as familiar with her music, but supports the messages of it just the same.

"It is also for those whose hearts and minds have opened to our message. Thank you for believing in us so we could be here today … Let's do this."

