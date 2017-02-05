Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 11:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 | Posted: 11:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Super Bowl 2017: Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, Chrissy Teigen and more take to social media

Usher at Super Bowl 51
Usher poses for photos before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

HOUSTON —

Samuel L. Jackson, Usher, Chrissy Teigen and other stars posted their experiences at Super Bowl LI on social media.

>> For complete coverage of Super Bowl LI, click here

Take a look at their posts below:

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 