Alec Baldwin to host 'Saturday Night Live'

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19: Alec Baldwin speaks onstage during the We Stand United NYC Rally outside Trump International Hotel & Tower on January 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Alec Baldwin is scheduled to host to "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 11 amid his ongoing battle with President Donald Trump.

>> Read more trending stories

Ed Sheeran will appear as the night's musical guest.

Baldwin, who has played the president multiple times in the run-up to and since the election, will host the show for the 17th time. He holds the record for the most times hosting the sketch comedy hour, trailed by comedian Steve Martin, who has hosted 15 shows, and actor John Goodman, who has hosted 13 episodes.

>> Related: Trump blasts 'Saturday Night Live,' Alec Baldwin on Twitter – again

Baldwin has frequently been the target of attacks by Trump, who has criticized the actor for his portrayal of the business mogul-turned-politician.

">January 15, 2017

In an early morning tweet on Dec. 3, Trump called "Saturday Night Live," "totally biased" and "unwatchable" after Baldwin portrayed him as too preoccupied with Twitter to pay attention to a security briefing.

">December 4, 2016

"The Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse," Trump wrote. "Sad."

">December 4, 2016

Baldwin responded on an account dedicated to his Alec Baldwin Foundation.

"Release your tax returns and I'll stop," he wrote.

...@realDonaldTrump



Release your tax returns and I'll stop.

Ha — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) ... @realDonaldTrump



Release your tax returns and I'll stop.

Ha— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 4, 2016

">December 4, 2016