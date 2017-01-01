Oprah wants to go glamping with Michelle Obama

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
First lady Michelle Obama is transitioning to life as a private citizen soon, so why not hit the trails with Oprah Winfrey for a fun glamping trip?
Glamping is like camping, only posher.
Oprah revealed her goals during a visit to “The Dr. Oz” show.
“I believe in glamping,” Oprah said. “Why should I camp, when I can glamp?”
