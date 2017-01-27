Follow us on

Updated: 2:26 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 | Posted: 2:26 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

'Today Show' anchors scared by 'Rings' girl in suitcase on live TV

NEW YORK —

The "Today Show" anchors lost all control when a creepy character from the upcoming movie “Rings” surprised them on-set.

While doing a segment about the Transportation Security Administration, the anchors were unzipping suitcases. As Natalie Morales was unzipping one suitcase,  contortionist-actress Natasha Kin, playing girl from the movie franchise, popped out and gave her a huge shock.

'The Ring' pranks TODAY

