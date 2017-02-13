Tom Cruise's mother dies at 80

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 11: Actor Tom Cruise arrives with his mother Mary Lee South at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. Cruise's mother died at age 80 in February 2017. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tom Cruise's mother, Mary Lee South, has died, People reported. She was 80 years old.

>> Read more trending stories

A memorial service for South was held at her local Church of Scientology, of which she and her children are a part.

Cruise and his sisters Lee Ann DeVette, 57, Cass Mapother, 55, and Marian Henry, 52, attended the memorial with other family members and friends. She died peacefully in her sleep.

South was a constant source of support for Cruise, 54, and often accompanied her as his date to red carpet events.

It was South, born Mary Lee Pfeiffer in Louisville, Kentucky, who encouraged her son to act.

"I guess I was his greatest audience,” she said. “He had it in him then."

South married Cruise's father, Thomas Cruise Mapother III as a young woman. The two divorced in 1974. E News reported that Cruise described his father in interviews as a "bully."

South worked many jobs to provide for her family as a single mother as they moved often. She went on to marry Jack South. The two reportedly divorced in 2012.

People reported that South had been dealing with health issues over the last few years.