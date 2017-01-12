WATCH: Michelle Obama surprises fans on 'The Tonight Show'

In this photo provided by NBC, host Jimmy Fallon and First Lady Michelle Obama surprise a guest during the "Thank You First Lady Michelle Obama" segment on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. The show aired Jan. 11 on NBC, 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET. (Andrew Lipovsky/NBC via AP)

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Some everyday citizens thought they were recording messages of gratitude and support for First Lady Michelle Obama, but were in for a surprise.

>> Read more trending stories

During an episode of “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" that aired Wednesday night, FLOTUS stepped out from behind the curtain as people wrapped up their messages.

What followed were tears, laughter and lots of hugs.

Watch the segment in the video below: