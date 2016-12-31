William Christopher, actor on 'M.A.S.H.,' dead at 84

By Jared Leone

William Christopher, best known as the calm-voiced Father Francis Mulcahy on “M.A.S.H.” has died. He was 84.

His son, John Christopher, told KABC his father died of non-lung small cell carcinoma.

William Christopher played the role of Mulcahy on the award-winning show from 1972-1983. He also had roles in movies “The Fortune Cookie” and “With Six You Get An Eggroll,” and television shows “Hogan’s Heros” and “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.”

Besides his son John, Christopher is survived by his wife Barbara and son Ned.