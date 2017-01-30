Posted: 9:17 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By Rodney Ho
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Netflix show “Stranger Things” won a Screen Actors Guild Award for best ensemble cast in a drama Sunday night.
But folks who are seeking something more amusing got it courtesy of star Winona Ryder, who went through a range of goofy facial expressions as co-star David Harbour gave an inspiring victory speech:
">January 30, 2017
Winona Ryder wins the night for best reactions on stage by anyone at the #sagawards. pic.twitter.com/HtekoQXt8n— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow)#sagawards. ✊ pic.twitter.com/HtekoQXt8n— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 30, 2017
Winona Ryder wins the night for best reactions on stage by anyone at the
">January 30, 2017
I somehow managed to take 28 screenshots of Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/37hB5yamSS— Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis)pic.twitter.com/37hB5yamSS— Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) January 30, 2017
I somehow managed to take 28 screenshots of Winona Ryder.
">January 30, 2017
Who's making the Winona Ryder emoji keyboard because I'd definitely buy it:https://t.co/ORYCHEgEen#SAGAwardspic.twitter.com/TpdJXN42Cm— Sam Reed (@HereReedThis)https://t.co/ORYCHEgEen#SAGAwardspic.twitter.com/TpdJXN42Cm— Sam Reed (@HereReedThis) January 30, 2017
Who's making the Winona Ryder emoji keyboard because I'd definitely buy it:
">January 30, 2017
Winona Ryder's reactions deserve their own award. #SAGAwardspic.twitter.com/JYj2xRJ0eM— Madeline Hill (@mad_hill)#SAGAwardspic.twitter.com/JYj2xRJ0eM— Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) January 30, 2017
Winona Ryder's reactions deserve their own award.
Here is Harbour’s speech:
“In light of everything that’s going on in the world today, it’s difficult to celebrate the already-celebrated Stranger Things, but this award from you who take your craft seriously and earnestly believe, like me, that great acting can change the world.”
“It is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper, and through our art to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society,” he said, “by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired, they are not alone. We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive.”
“Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 midwesterners will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions. We will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak, the disenfranchised and the marginalized!”
“Stranger Things” beat out fellow Netflix show “The Crown,” PBS’s “Downton Abbey,” HBO’s Game of Thrones” and “Westworld.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}