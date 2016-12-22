Follow us on

Updated: 7:44 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 | Posted: 7:44 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

WWE star Chyna's cause of death revealed

WWE star Chyna
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Months after former pro wrestler Chyna's death in April, her cause of death has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report obtained by E! News, the WWE star died of a combination of prescription drugs and alcohol.

Chyna, whose real name was Joan Marie Laurer, had traces of painkillers Oxycodone and Oxymorphone, Nordiazepam, a muscle relaxant, anti-anxiety medication Valium, Temazepam to treat insomnia and alcohol in her system, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office's autopsy report.

Chyna was 46 years old.

