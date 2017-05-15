Fallen Nassau Deputy Eric Oliver honored in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, the sacrifice of 234 fallen officers brought together thousands in the nation’s capital.

Doug Oliver tells Action News Jax that his family has struggled since his son, Nassau County Deputy Eric Oliver, was killed in the line of duty last November.

The 32-year-old was chasing a suspect across State Road 200 when he was hit by an SUV.

“It’s been very emotional. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs,” Doug Oliver said.

Deputy Oliver’s co-workers have helped the family cope.

The community raised money so Oliver’s police partner and the Nassau County Honor Guard could be at Monday’s National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

“It’s refreshing, it’s comforting, and it shows their respect,” Doug Oliver said.

President Donald Trump attended the ceremony and honored Oliver and the 233 other officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Oliver’s name is now carved into the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

His father said both are honors he wouldn’t wish on any family, but he knows his son died doing what he loved.

“He was there for the community. He loved doing what he did. He loved the kids. He loved working with people on both sides of town, even down in Jacksonville,” Doug Oliver said.