Monday marked 43 years since the murder of Jacksonville business owner Freddie Farah.

For the first time in more than four decades, his family members have a reason to celebrate -- their hope the case would be solved might not have been in vain.

Action News Jax first reported an arrest in the case Friday. Despite the news, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office still has not made any statements.

Family members Action News Jax has reached out to say they’ve been asked to not speak publicly about the case at this time.

But at least two relatives have expressed happiness with the news. A first cousin said she’s “very pleased about the arrest.”

Johnie Lewis Miller has perfected the "human statue" as a well-known performer in New Orleans’ French Quarter and has become a fixture there known as “Uncle Louie."

But police said he’s been hiding a secret that thanks to an FBI database match is now coming to light.

Miller, 60, is being held on an out-of-state murder warrant in New Orleans and could be extradited to Jacksonville.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Farah, then a 34-year-old father and business owner.

Farah owned a convenience store on Kings Road and was killed during a robbery.

JSO spokesperson Melissa Bujeda is not confirming or denying an arrest, saying via email “we have no details to release at this time.”

Miller has a criminal past in Jacksonville, including a misdemeanor conviction of loitering and resisting an officer in 1987.

In New Orleans, people who know Miller took to The New Orleans Advocate Facebook page, describing him as, “One of the nicest guys working the French Quarter,” and saying, “He's innocent until proven guilty.”

Miller was 17 years old in May of 1974 when the crime happened.

His extradition hearing has been set for June 26.