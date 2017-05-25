Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
71°
H 83
L 63

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
71°
Broken Clouds
H 83° L 63°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 83° L 63°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 83° L 63°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    64°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 89° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Fire reported at Corvette Place in Jacksonville

Updated:

A fire has been reported in the 3200 block of Corvette Place around 9:45 Thursday. 

Heavy smoke can be seen from a south side tower cam. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest.

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Child sex abuse case surfaces after girl looks up porn at school, police say
    Child sex abuse case surfaces after girl looks up porn at school, police say
    A Texas man is facing child sex abuse charges after a girl was caught accessing pornography on a school iPad to learn more about what he does to her, according to an affidavit filed by police. The 9-year-old told a teacher at San Antonio’s Elm Creek Elementary School that Anthony Garay sexually abused her 'all the time at night,' according to KSAT and the Houston Chronicle. >> Read more trending news The shocked teacher reportedly called Child Protective Services, who interviewed the child. After the interview, police arrested Garay, 31. He’s been investigated – but not charged – by CPS in prior sexual abuse cases. Garay was subsequently charged with a first-degree felony for continuous sexual abuse of a child. He is being held on $75,000 bond in the Bexar County Jail.
  • 'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged
    'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged
    A Missouri couple is facing charges after a 2-year-old died after her mother’s boyfriend performed what he called “wrestling moves” on the little girl. Police and EMTs responded to a call last week that a child was having seizures. She was taken to a Jefferson County hospital where she later died, KTVI reported. >> Read more trending news  Police said that the unnamed girl had obvious signs of trauma when they responded to the home.  Police eventually arrested the girl’s mother, Cheyenne Cook, 19, and her boyfriend, Richard Gamache Jr., 24, accusing them of torturing the toddler, KTVI reported. Police said that Gamache used what they called “wrestling moves,” including a “Batista Bomb,” on the 2-year-old, KTVI reported. Police told the television station they also found evidence that the couple tried to hide signs of abuse. Police said that Cook knew about the abuse but did not intervene or get medical help for her daughter, KTVI reported. Gamache was charged with abuse of neglect of a child and was granted a $500,000 cash-only bail, St. Louis Post Dispatch reported. Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and has a $2,500 cash-only bail.
  • What is Red Nose Day? Where you can watch ‘Love Actually 2’
    What is Red Nose Day? Where you can watch ‘Love Actually 2’
    If you find yourself spotting people out and about today sporting big red balls on their noses, don’t adjust your set. Thursday is 'Red Nose Day,' an international effort aimed at raising funds to help children living in poverty. Organizers of the campaign are asking people to raise funds in their communities by doing something funny for money, by downloading the Red Nose Day app or adding noses to photos on social media to raise awareness of the millions of young people living in poverty. According to the Red Nose Day website, the campaign is 'dedicated to raising money for children and young people living in poverty by simply having fun and making people laugh.' The idea for raising awareness about the issue came from Jane Tewson and Richard Curtis (writer and director of TV and films including 'Four Weddings and a Funeral', 'Notting Hill' and 'Love Actually'). This year to honor Red Nose Day, a short film has been released that updates the lives of the characters in “Love Actually.” You can watch 'Love Actually 2” during NBC's Red Nose Day fundraiser, from 10 to 11 p.m. ET. For more information see the Red Nose Day website.
  • Kitten rescued from top of Dames Point Bridge by construction crew
    Kitten rescued from top of Dames Point Bridge by construction crew
    He was found alone at the top of the Dames Point Bridge.   A 5-week-old kitten is now safe in the care of the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) thanks to two construction workers.   On Sunday, May 21st, Arthur Earley and Jose Rosario were working at the top of the Dames Point, when they heard a kitten cry. They stopped working and eventually found a tiny kitten, huddled behind a large piece of concrete.   They were able to grab the kitten and pull him to safety, offering up their own water and snacks.   A veterinarian with JHS found the kitten needed to gain weight, but is otherwise healthy.   The kitten, now named Dames Point, is currently in a foster home, gaining weight, before he can return to JHS for adoption.
  • West Mims Fire continues to burn after two days of rain
    West Mims Fire continues to burn after two days of rain
    Firefighters are picking up where they left off before storms rolled into the area this week.  The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge says Wednesday was a slow day operationally on the fire because thunderstorms restricted firefighting efforts.  In the latest update from fire officials, the West Mims Fire is still 60% contained and has burned over 152,000 acres.  The storms from Tuesday and Wednesday, provided only a lull in fire activity. The entire fire received at least one inch and a half of rain on Wednesday.  According to the incident fire behavior analyst, the fire is still burning deep underground.  Peat and large trees can retain heat from the existing fire or new lightning strikes, and a few inches of rain will bit put the fire out.  The fire activity could increase with the return of dry air and temperatures in the 90’s expected this upcoming weekend.  But for now, fire officials say the West Mims Fire is quiet. 
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.