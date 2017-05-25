Fire reported at Corvette Place in Jacksonville

A fire has been reported in the 3200 block of Corvette Place around 9:45 Thursday.
Heavy smoke can be seen from a south side tower cam.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest.
#JFRD on scene 3200 blk of Corvette pl Residential Structure Fire. 1st arriving advise heavy fire. https://t.co/rvSWE8JjLj— JFRDincidents (@JFRDIncidents) May 25, 2017
Update: Command advise Abandoned House. Going defensive ops, no FFs will be sent inside.— JFRDincidents (@JFRDIncidents) May 25, 2017
#JFRD on scene 3200 blk of Corvette pl Residential Structure Fire. 1st arriving advise heavy fire. pic.twitter.com/tFKy3smy7X— JFRDincidents (@JFRDIncidents) May 25, 2017
