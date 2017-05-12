Firefighters work to put out brush fire in Nassau County

Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in Nassau County.

The 3.3-acre fire off Andrew Roads was believed to be sparked by a train.

Photos: Wildfire in Nassau County

UPDATE: CR 108/Crandall Rd Fire off of 17. This is a NEW fire, not a rekindle from yesterday. It is believed to have been caused by a train. — NassauEM (@NassauEM) May 12, 2017

FYI: A fire near the one from yesterday on HWY 17 has sparked up a little. Crews are on scene suppressing it now. We will post updates. — NassauEM (@NassauEM) May 12, 2017

U.S. 17 was closed between C.R. 108 and Crandall Road as firefighters worked to put it out.

Hwy 17 closed temporarily between CR 108 and Crandall Road as Fire teams work on putting out a Fire. — NassauEM (@NassauEM) May 12, 2017

