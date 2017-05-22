The First Alert Weather Team is tracking storms moving across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Camden County until 4:30 p.m.

Viewers shared with Action News Jax on Twitter photos of dark skies in Southeast Georgia while a tornado warning was in effect in Camden County earlier Monday afternoon.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh was live on air, online and on Facebook during the tornado warning for Camden County on Monday afternoon.

First Alert Meteorologist Erin Clanahan said a weather spotter had sight of a funnel cloud in Camden County, but then lost sight of that funnel cloud.

However, that does not mean that a funnel cloud was not present.

