Fleming Island man accused of manslaughter after boy drowns in pool

A Fleming Island man is accused of aggravated manslaughter after a child drowned in a pool on Tuesday.
Ashley Keith Smart, 41, was arrested on charges of aggravated child manslaughter, possession of fewer than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of heroin, an incident report said.
Clay County deputies responded at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday to a call about an unresponsive 2-year-old boy turning blue at a home on Oldfield Drive.
According to the report, Clay County Fire Rescue took the child to Baptist Clay, where the boy was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m.
Deputies searched Smart's home and said they found .07 grams of heroin and 2.5 grams of marijuana. Deputies said the marijuana was in plain sight on the dining room table.
After the search, Smart was taken to the Orange Park substation for further questioning, the report said.
Smart is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child because his negligence led to the boy's death, deputies said.
